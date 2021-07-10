Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 8:06 AM

Ashleigh Barty becomes first Australian woman to win Wimbledon single’s title in 41 years

<i>Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images</i><br/>Ashleigh Barty clinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women's final on Saturday. Barty is shown playing a forehand during her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10
Getty Images
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Ashleigh Barty clinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women's final on Saturday. Barty is shown playing a forehand during her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10

By Ben Church, CNN

Ashleigh Barty clinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women’s final on Saturday.

The world No.1 raced through the first set but lost the second in a thrilling tie-break before recovering her composure to win the decider.

Barty is the first Australian woman to win the single’s title since her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley won it in 1980.

Pliskova, who was competing in just her second grand slam final, took too long to settle into the match and was made to pay for her early form despite improving in the more competitive second and third sets.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content