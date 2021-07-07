Roger Federer knocked out of Wimbledon by Hubert Hurkacz at quarterfinal stage

CNN - Sports

By John Sinnott, CNN

Roger Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon by world No.18 Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

This was the first time that the 24-year-old Polish tennis star had reached the quarterfinals, while Federer was appearing in his 18th.

If the eight-time champion’s exit was a surprise, the manner of it was even more so — Hurkacz triumphed in three sets — 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.

The 39-year-old Federer was seeking to become oldest man to reach Wimbledon semifinals n the Open era, but he looked a shadow of the player that has graced Centre Court.

The Swiss star made 31 unforced errors; Hurkacz made just 12.

