England reaches first major final since 1966 after tense Euro 2020 semifinal victory over Denmark thanks to Harry Kane winner

By Ben Church, CNN

England reached its first men’s major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966 after beating Denmark 2-1 at Euro 2020 in a gripping encounter on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate’s team had to come from behind to win and, as the match went into extra-time, a contentious penalty decided the match.

Raheem Sterling went down in the box under pressure from a melee of Denmark players and, after referee Danny Makkelie awarded the penalty, the decision was confirmed by VAR.

Harry Kane’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the England striker pounced to score from the rebound.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal had canceled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s wonderful free-kick in the first half in a game that saw Denmark produce another gutsy performance that has typified their time at Euro 2020 following Christian Eriksen’s collapse in the team’s opening match.

England side will now face Italy in the final after the Azzurri beat Spain on penalties Tuesday.

Whilst the Italian side has looked imperious during Euro 2020, England will hope the home support at Wembley can inspire it to a historic victory on Sunday.

