Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Washington Commanders loss to the Cleveland Browns that dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes. Wentz was making his first start since October after coach Ron Rivera made the quarterback change hoping to spark his team. Instead, Washington could be eliminated later in the day if Green Bay beats Minnesota. Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdown passes to help out-of-contention Cleveland play spoiler. Amari Cooper caught two of them and had 105 yards receiving.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.