Monaco moves up to 4th in French league; Lens faces PSG

PARIS (AP) — Monaco moved up to fourth place in the French league after winning 1-0 at home to Brest with Russia midfielder Alexandr Golovin scoring in the 54th minute after combining with midfielder Mohamed Camara. Monaco coach Philippe Clement made a bold choice selecting 17-year-old Eliesse Ben Seghir over established striker Wissam Ben Yedder. League leader Paris Saint-Germain faces its toughest test of the season later Sunday at second-place Lens, which has won every home game so far this season. PSG will be missing Neymar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

