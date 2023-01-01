Colts’ Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field late in the second quarter against the New York Giants after sustaining a rib injury while being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. As Foles lay on the ground, Thibodeaux did snow angels right next to him as Colts medical personnel attended to Foles. He was making his second start for Indianapolis in what has become a miserable season. Foles was on the surface at MetLife Stadium for a couple of minutes before he got up and walked to the sideline holding his lower left side. He talked to trainers and eventually got on a cart and was driven off the field.

