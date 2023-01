NATCHITOCHES, La. — Terrion Murdix had 19 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 65-59 win over Northwestern State in a Southland Conference opener. Murdix also had nine rebounds for the Islanders (8-6). Isaac Mushila scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Trey Tennyson scored 15. Ja’Monta Black and Dayne Prim both scored 12 to lead the Demons (8-6).

