Ruud begins 2023 on a winning note at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Casper Ruud beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2 in the first men’s singles match of the New Year to boost Norway at the United Cup mixed teams championship in Brisbane. Norway was 2-0 down when the world No.3 took the court against Montiero at Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena. He left he court victorious 72 minutes later, improving his record against Montiero to 3-0. Former Wimbledon champion and Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 to give the Czech Republic an unassailable 3-0 lead over Germany in a Group C match in Sydney.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.