Russell guides SE Missouri State over SIU Edwardsville 82-73

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Phillip Russell scored 19 points as Southeast Missouri State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-73. Russell had seven assists for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Chris Harris recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line. The Redhawks snapped an eight-game slide. Ray’Sean Taylor led the Cougars (10-5, 1-1) with 23 points

