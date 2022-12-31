Review: Tagovailoa didn’t show concussion signs vs. Packers

NEW YORK (AP) — A review by the NFL and the league’s players association has determined Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t need to go into concussion protocol during the team’s game against Green Bay because he wasn’t showing signs of a head injury at the time. A joint statement released Saturday said Tagovailoa didn’t report symptoms of a concussion until a day after his team’s Christmas Day loss to the Packers, “at which time the team medical personnel appropriately evaluated and placed Mr. Tagovailoa in the concussion protocol.” Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering the concussion against Green Bay.

