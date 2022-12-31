LEWISTON, N.Y. — Led by Allen Powell’s 15 points, the Rider Broncs defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 66-64 on Saturday. The Broncs moved to 6-6 with the victory and the Golden Griffins fell to 2-10.

