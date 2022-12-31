Olise’s corners set up Palace for 2-0 win over Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Crystal Palace has picked up three points in its final game of 2022 with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring when he rose highest to meet Michael Olise’s corner and cushioned a header into the bottom right corner from the edge of the six-yard box in the 19th minute. The midtable Eagles extended their lead in the 36th after Olise once again set up a teammate from a perfectly placed corner. Eberechi Eze wasted no time in curling a right-footed effort into the bottom left corner from close to the penalty spot. New Bournemouth owners Bill Foley and actor Michael B. Jordan were introduced on the field before kickoff.

