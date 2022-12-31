No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn its first loss, 83-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn its first loss, 83-73. Jack Nunge started the game for Xavier despite an illness but scored 15 points, and Jerome Hunter also had 15. Adama Sanogo led UConn with 18 points. Andre Jackson Jr. scored 14 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for the Huskies. Xavier has three losses by a combined 13 points to Indiana, Duke, Gonzaga. UConn was off to its best start since beginning the 1998 season 19-0 and going on to win its first NCAA championship.

