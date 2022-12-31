Falcons WR Batson arrested following altercation with police

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson faces multiple charges after allegedly getting involved in an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene. An officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane early Saturday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department statement. The officer observed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The statement says Batson resisted arrest efforts by the officer “and violently fought with the officer.” Batson returned to his vehicle and crashed a short distance away. The Falcons say they are gathering information and don’t have further comment at the moment.

