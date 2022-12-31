Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are betting on betting. The NBA team is set to open a full-service sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, its downtown home, on Jan. 1 when gambling becomes legal in Ohio. The Cavs are partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook on the stylish, two-story facility. The Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy. After decades of reservations about whether to accept gambling, the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB are all in. Fans will able to bet on games around the country as well as the one they are attending.

