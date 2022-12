NEW YORK — Avery Brown scored 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 62-60 in an Ivy League opener. Columbia led 61-57 with 35 seconds left then held on for the win. Brown shot 5 for 12 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. August Mahoney led Yale with 17 points.

