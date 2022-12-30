Teenage striker Ilyes Housni signs 1st pro contract with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Teenage striker Ilyes Housni has signed his first professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 17-year-old Housni grew up in the southeastern Paris suburb of Creteil. He came through the club’s academy and played for the Under-19 side. Housni was named in PSG’s squad for the first time against Strasbourg on Wednesday and PSG coach Christophe Galtier had pledged to keep him regularly involved. Galtier says Housni is “a unique player because of his physique and the runs he makes.”

