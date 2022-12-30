Teen prodigy Wembanyama MVP in French league’s All-Star game

PARIS (AP) — French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league’s All-Star game. The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All Star France team won 136-128 against the All Star World team in an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league’s LNB. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft next June.

