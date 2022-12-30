SMU QB Tanner Mordecai says he’s transferring to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has announced on social media that he’s transferring from SMU to Wisconsin. Mordecai tweeted the news two weeks after playing in SMU’s 24-23 New Mexico Bowl loss to BYU. Mordecai threw his school-record 72nd career touchdown pass for SMU in that game. Mordecai threw for 3,628 yards with a school-record 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021. Mordecai followed that by passing for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also had two touchdown runs each of the last two seasons.

