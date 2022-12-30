Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship. In Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Group A, Germany beat Austria 4-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Slovakia will close group play Saturday against Switzerland. Latvia finished last in the group with one point. It will face Austria — last in Group A with four losses — in a best-of-three relegation round that begins Monday in Halifax. The United States will wrap up Group B play against Finland on Saturday in Moncton. In Group A finales in Halifax on Saturday, Canada will play Sweden, and Germany will meet the Czech Republic.

