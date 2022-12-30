Raanta’s 2nd straight shutout helps Hurricanes beat Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired. Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games. The Panthers were blanked for the first time this season and have lost four of their last five games.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.