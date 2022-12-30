No. 14 Miami wins 9th straight, topping Notre Dame 76-65

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his home state to lead No. 14 Miami over Notre Dame 76-65. Pack made 5-of-8 3-pointers and had 13 points in the game’s first 10 minutes. Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami won its ninth straight game. Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

