McQueen, Pili lead No. 11 Utah women past Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 20 points, Alissa Pili added 18 and No. 11 Utah held off Washington State 71-66 after blowing a 16-point halftime lead. Utah’s 38-22 halftime lead was erased with 2:22 remaining in the game when Washington State’s Ula Motuga hit a pair of free throws to cap a 16-5 run that tied the score at 62. Pili made two free throws for a 68-66 lead with 35 seconds remaining, then WSU missed a 3-pointer, Utah’s Isabel Palmer made one of two from the line and Motuga missed a potential tying 3-pointer with three seconds left. Bella Murekatete led Washington State with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

