BALTIMORE — Oliver Lynch-Daniels scored 24 points as Colgate beat Loyola (MD) 101-67 in a Patriot League opener. Lynch-Daniels also contributed five assists for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Jaylin Andrews finished with 12 points for the Greyhounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.