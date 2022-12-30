LaVine scores season-high 43 as Bulls beat Pistons 132-118
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 132-118 on Friday night.LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record. DeMar DeRozan scored 22. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 22 points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20, and Alec Burks added 19.