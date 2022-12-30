Jets’ Hardee a Pro Bowl selection driven by memory of mother
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Hardee gently brushed the snow from his mother’s gravestone enough so he could see the image of her face etched into the marble. The New York Jets special teams ace needed to share the good news with Estella Perryman. The 28-year-old Hardee was recently selected to his first Pro Bowl after establishing himself as one of the NFL’s top special teams players. He has been guided by his late mother’s memory. Hardee’s selection coincided with the ninth anniversary of burying his mother. The Pro Bowl Games will be played in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 5 which is also Perryman’s birthday.