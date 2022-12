ATHENS, Ohio — AJ Clayton scored 13 points and Ohio beat Chicago State 76-59. Clayton also added six rebounds and three blocks for the Bobcats (8-5). AJ Brown had 13 points and Dwight Wilson scored 12. Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (3-14). The Cougars extended their losing streak to seven straight and fell to 0-14 on the road this season.

