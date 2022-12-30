Benzema nets 2, Madrid wins 1st game after World Cup break

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored two late goals to lead Real Madrid to a tough 2-0 win at 10-man Valladolid that provisionally puts the team atop the Spanish standings. Madrid was playing its first game since a seven-week World Cup break and needed a handball by Javi Sánchez to get the breakthrough in the 83rd. Benzema converted the penalty and added a second after Valladolid’s Sergio León was sent off with a direct red card. Madrid moved one point ahead of Barcelona at the top of the standings before Xavi Hernández’s side plays at derby with Espanyol.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.