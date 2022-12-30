Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:06 PM

Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

KION

By ANDREW WAGNER
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games. Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content