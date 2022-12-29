PHILADELPHIA — Led by Coletrane Washington’s 12 points, the Drexel Dragons defeated the Elon Phoenix 62-50 on Thursday night. The Dragons improved to 7-6 with the win and the Phoenix fell to 2-12.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.