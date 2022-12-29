Polakovich carries S. Indiana past SE Missouri State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jacob Polakovich posted career highs with 27 points, 26 rebounds and five assists and Southern Indiana beat Southeast Missouri State 86-81. The 20-20 outing also is the first in the Ohio Valley Conference since Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor (26 points and 23 rebounds versus Belmont University) and Tennessee-Martin’s Quintin Dove (26 points and 20 rebounds versus Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) reached the feat in the 2019-20 season. Chris Harris scored 16 points for the Redhawks.

