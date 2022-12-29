Notre Dame, South Carolina have holes to fill in Gator Bowl

No. 19 Notre Dame and 20th-ranked South Carolina will be trying to fill huge holes when they play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It’s their first meeting since 1984. The Fighting Irish will be without quarterback Drew Pyne, All-American tight end Michael Mayer, standout edge rusher Isaiah Foskey and cornerback Cam Hart. The Gamecocks are even more short-handed. They will be without running back MarShawn Lloyd, versatile tight end Jaheim Bell, receiver Josh Vann, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, cornerback Cam Smith and defensive back Devonni Reed. South Carolina is trying to win three consecutive games against ranked teams for the first time in school history.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.