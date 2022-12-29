Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, while Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists. Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers.

