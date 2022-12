OGDEN, Utah — Dillon Jones scored 26 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 81-72 in a Big Sky Conference opener. Jones added 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-8). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points with five rebounds, while Alex Tew scored 10. The Bears (5-8) were led by Dalton Knecht with 22 points.

