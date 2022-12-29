Jets face Seahawks with playoff hopes at stake for both

The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks both have their playoff hopes on the line when the teams meet on Sunday in Seattle. Both teams can still make the playoffs with a loss, but will need a lot of help along the way to make that happen, while the winner will go into Week 18 with a legitimate shot at the postseason. Quarterbacks will be in the spotlight with Mike White stepping back in as the starter for New York after missing two games with fractured ribs. Meanwhile, Seattle’s Geno Smith will face the team that drafted him for the first time in his career. New York has lost four straight, while Seattle has dropped three in a row.

