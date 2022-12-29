Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have finalized a $6.5 million, two-year contract with Gold Glove-winning catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart is expected to back up Yan Gomes. Willson Contreras was the starting catcher for Chicago last season, but he signed an $87.5 million, five-year contract with St. Louis during free agency. Barnhart returns to the NL Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with Cincinnati, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020. The Cubs have also signed Gold Glove winners Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger this offseason.