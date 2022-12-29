Clemson, Robinson surprise No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59 for its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000. The Hokies cut a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to 58-57 with 3:14 to go, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers. It was Clemson’s first win against a top-10 school since a 72-61 victory against then-No. 9 Auburn on Dec. 21, 2000. Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Cayla King had 15 points and five 3-pointers in Virginia Tech’s second loss in three games.

