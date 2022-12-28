Three players, Casey ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

DETROIT (AP) — Three players and Detroit coach Dwane Casey were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game. Orlando’s Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench Wednesday. Casey was thrown out for arguing the decision. Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench as they chased an errant pass, starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.

