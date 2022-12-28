Taylor Fritz gives US 1-0 lead at mixed teams United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz broke Jiri Lehecka’s serve in the ninth game of the second set and went on to beat the Czech player 6-3, 6-4 to give the United States a 1-0 lead in its United Cup mixed teams match. Madison Keys was playing Marie Bouzkova in the following Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in an attempt to give the U.S. a 2-0 lead after the opening day. Two singles matches — one men’s and one women’s — will be played over each of two days, with a mixed doubles to conclude the five-match tie on the second day. The U.S. is the third-seeded team in the tournament and also features world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and men’s No. 19 Frances Tiafoe.

