Shough leads Texas Tech over Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Shough, who finished with a career-high 111 yards rushing, ran for two scores and threw for a third in the first two quarters to help the Red Raiders (8-5) to a 26-7 halftime lead. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had 361 yards passing with two TD throws and a scoring run, but he threw two of his three interceptions and lost a fumble in the first half to put the Rebels in a huge hole.

