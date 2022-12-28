Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals announced their $17 million, two-year deal with right-hander Jordan Lyles a week after agreeing to terms with him. The Royals made space for him by designating for assignment first baseman Ryan O’Hearn. They had just re-signed O’Hearn last month to a $1.4 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. The 32-year-old Lyles is being counted on to pitch a lot of innings for Kansas City, and potentially take some of the strain off its young and promising staff. Lyles was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore.