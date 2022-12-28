Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 and snap a six-game losing streak.Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime, Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out.Jalen Duren finished with seven points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who got 76 points from their bench, which has led the NBA in scoring in December.

