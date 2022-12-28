Mbappé saves PSG with late penalty; teen Ben Seghir shines

PARIS (AP) — World Cup superstar Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty deep into stoppage time as unbeaten league-leader Paris Saint-Germain overcome Neymar’s red card to scrape a 2-1 home win against Strasbourg. Mbappé’s 96th-minute penalty increased his league-leading tally to 13 goals as PSG moved eight points ahead of second-place Lens. Neymar was earlier shown a second yellow card by in the 62nd for diving in the penalty area and red-carded. He will be suspended for Sunday’s trip to Lens. After launching Mbappé’s career Monaco may have found another gem in Eliesse Ben Seghir. The 17-year-old midfielder scored twice in his league debut to help Monaco win 3-2 at Auxerre and his winner was reminiscent of Mbappé.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.