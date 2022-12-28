Jonathan Huberdeau breaks tie in 3rd, Flames beat Kraken 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night. Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal. Dan Vladar made 30 saves for Calgary. Ryan Donato and Jamie Oleksiak scored for Seattle.

