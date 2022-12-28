Hawks’ Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion. Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain. Young led the NBA last season in total points and total assists. He ranks 11th this season with a 27.3 scoring average and second in assists with a 9.9 average. Capela is fourth with a 11.9 rebounding average. Young was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 129-114 loss at Indiana and did not return.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.