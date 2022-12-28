Haaland sets scoring record in City’s 3-1 win over Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds. At this pace, it won’t be his last. Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games. Not a bad homecoming. He says “I could have scored a couple more but that’s life.” City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points. Rodri gave the visitors the lead just before halftime. Jack Grealish assisted on both of Haaland’s goals. Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.

