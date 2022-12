WACO, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 21 points, and No. 12 Baylor pulled away from Nicholls State in the second half of an 85-56 victory. George and Adam Flagler both made four 3-pointers for the Bears, who never trailed in their final game before opening Big 12 play. Flagler had 20 points and Langston Love finished with 17 on 5-of-6 shooting. Latrell Jones scored 18 points for Nicholls. Caleb Huffman had 11 points and eight rebounds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.