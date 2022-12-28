FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

San Francisco’s Brock Purdy has managed his way to weekly finishes of QB8, QB14, and QB13 in his three starts despite maxing out at 26 attempts and 217 yards in any of them. Tyler Allgeier is surging at just the right time. Allgeier logged a season-high 60.3% snap rate in Week 16, and he handled 18 of 29 running back carries and five of eight running back targets within the Falcons’ offense. Brandin Cooks’ Week 16 return was very promising. Cooks earned nine targets (a 31.0% target share) yet caught just four for 34 yards and a touchdown. Even with the inconsistent quarterback play of the Houston Texans, Cooks has the building blocks to be a fantasy star for those without an answer at the WR3 or FLEX position.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.