Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans

Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas. Coming off a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys (11-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East and an outside chance to earn the No. 1 seed. The struggling Titans (7-8) have lost five in a row and will play the Jaguars (7-8) for the AFC South in the regular-season finale regardless of the outcome against the Cowboys. The banged-up Titans are without quarterback Ryan Tannehill and their main concern should be staying healthy.

