Chelsea’s Reece James to miss up to a month with knee injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea is expecting Reece James to be sidelined for up to a month after the England defender sustained a recurrence of his knee injury in the 2-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth. James missed the World Cup because of his long-term injury and looked close to tears when he was substituted after 53 minutes of his comeback game Tuesday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea says “scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.